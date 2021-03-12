Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Date Sheet: After the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Date Sheet 2021 has been revised owing to the upcoming Assembly elections 2021. Notably, polling for 140 seats of the Kerala assembly will be held in single phase on April 6. By-election to the vacant seat of Malappuram will also be held simultaneously. Also Read - CBSE & ICSE Board Exams 2021: Top 7 Things to do For Preparation |Watch Video

The Election Commission of India (ECI) permitted the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala Government to postpone the Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Date Sheet 2021 to April 8 after it wrote a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, seeking postponement of the papers.

Notably, some left teachers' organisations had sought postponement of the examinations while the opposition was against it.

“The change in Kerala SSLC, Plus 2 Date Sheet 2021 is done in accordance with the permission from the Election Commission of India.”, Kerala Government said. Students can visit the official website of Kerala State Education Board, keralapareekshabhavan.in for further information.

The Class X and XII examinations, which were slated from March 17 earlier, will be held from April 8 to April 30 following the EC permission