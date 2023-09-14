Kerala CEE Round 3 MBBS/ BDS Round 3 Allotment List Out

Home

Kerala CEE Round 3 MBBS/BDS & Allied Courses Round 1 Provisional Allotment List Out

The Kerala CEE seat allotment process is based on the online options selected by the candidates between September 7 and September 11.

The Office of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala, has unveiled the provisional allotment list for the third round of MBBS/BDS courses. Not just that, they have also released the first phase of provisional allotment for various allied courses such as Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Unani, Pharmacy, Agriculture, Siddha, Veterinary, Forestry, Fisheries, Climate Change & Environmental Science, Co-Operation & Banking, and B.Tech Biotechnology. Candidates can check out the provisional allotment list on the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations’ official website at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

The list of round 3 for the Kerala MBBS/BDS seat allotment has been prepared based on the online options confirmed/registered by the candidates. Selected students are advised to strictly follow the joining schedule which is going to be released by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations.

Documents Needed For Kerala MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023

Here is a list of documents that the candidates are required to carry with them during the Kerala

MBBS/BDS Counselling 2023:

1. Candidate’s NEET Scorecard

2. Candidate’s NEET Admit Card

3. Candidate’s Nativity certificate

4. Candidate’s Class 10 or SSLC certificate

5. A self-attested copy by the candidate of his Class 12 mark sheet or an original course attested by the head of the institution

6. The self-attested copies of the candidate’s HSC exam or an equivalent examination

7. Candidate’s NCL certificate (SEBC/OEC reserved)

8. Candidate’s Community certificate (SC/ST reserved)

Candidates who wish to download the provisional allotment results for Kerala CEE MBBS/BDS and Allied courses can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1

Firstly, go to the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations at www.cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2

Next, as you reach the homepage, click on the “KEAM 2023 – Candidate Portal”.

Step 3

Visit the ‘Allotment List’ option.

Step 4

Log in using your credentials, including your registration number and password. Enter these details to access the results.

Step 5

Once you log in, the provisional allotment results for MBBS/BDS and Allied Courses will be displayed on your screens in PDF format.

Step 6

Lastly, do not forget to download the result, and also take a printout for future reference.

