Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2022: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education(DHSE), Kerala will soon declare the DHSE Plus 2 Result. Once released, candidates can check their scores through the official website — keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. The Plus 2 exams were conducted from March 30 to April 22, 2022. According to the reports, the Kerala SSLC, or Class 10 Result will declare on June 10 whereas the DHSE Class 12 Result will release on June 20, 2022.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result 2022: Check Official Website to Download Score

Step by Step Guide to Download Kerala DHSE Result 2022

Visit the official website keralaresults.nic.in.

Look for the link that reads, “ Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Result “

“ A new webpage will open.

Enter the login credentials.

Your Kerala DHSE Plus 2 result will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, candidates are advised to go through the official website of the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education.