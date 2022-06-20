Kerala +2 Results 2022: The Class 12th results for over 4.5 lakh students of Kerala is set to be declared by the Department Of Higher Secondary (DHSE) soon. Several media outlets are claiming that Kerala 12th board result 2022 will be announced today. However, sources in the state education ministry have confirmed that Kerala +2 results 2022 will be announced tomorrow.Also Read - Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC Likely to Declare Assam Board Class 12 Results Today @ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in; Here's How to Check

Date and time of DHSE Kerala +2 Results: Also Read - TN Plus 2 Result 2022: TNDGE DECLARES Class 12 Result, 93.76% Students Pass

The Kerala Plus Two Results will be announced via a press conference by Education Minister V Sivankutty at 11 am on June 21. After the official address, the Kerala 12th board result 2022 will be declared on the official websites. Results of all the streams – commerce, science, technical, and humanities will be declared at the same time. Also Read - CBSE 10th, 12th Results 2022 Latest Update: Expected Date, How And Where to Check Scorecard

Where to check Kerala +2 Results 2022:

Here’s the list of official websites where DHSE Kerala Plus Two Results 2022 will be available:

keralaresults.nic.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

kerala.gov.in

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala DHSE exam was held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. Kerala DHSE examinations plus 2 practical tests, was held throughout the state from February 21 to March 15, 2022.