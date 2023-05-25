Home

DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: Board Releases +2 Results; Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage Here

The result link will be activated at 4 pm, and the results will be declared by the state education minister, V Sivankutty at 3 pm.

Kerala DHSE (+2) Result 2023: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) has announced the result for Plus Two students. Students can check their results online from 4 pm onwards on the following websites: http://www.keralaresult.nic.in, http://www.prd.kerala.gov.in, http://www.result.kerala.gov.in, www.results.kite.kerla.gov.in. A total of students 4 lakh students appeared for the +2 exam and the overall pass percentage is 82.95 per cent. A total of 33,815 students scored A+ in DHSE while 373 VHSE students get A plus. The pass percentage is 87.31% for the Science stream while it 71.93% for the Humanities. The Commerce students have scored 82.75%

This time, the exam for higher secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary Exam (VHSE) were conducted from March 10 and conclude on March 30 for nearly 4.42 lakh students. To check their marksheets, Kerala HSE students have to key in their roll number, email id, his or her name.

TOPPERS LIST

According to the reports, Ernakulam has emerged as the best performing district for Plus Two results 2023 while Pathanamthitta has recorded the lowest pass percentage.

Kerala 12th Result 2023 Live: How to check score online

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the results:

Go to the official website of DHSE Kerala – keralaresults.nic.in

Click on the link that reads ‘DHSE class 12 result’ available on the homage

Enter the necessary credentials such as roll number, registration number, date of birth (DOB), and verification code to log in.

Check and click on ‘submit’ and the result will appear on the screen

In 2022, the overall pass percentage was 83.87 per cent, which was less than the overall pass percentage of 2021. Last year, around 4 lakh students appeared for the Plus 2 examinations which were held from March 30 and April 22 at various exam centres.

