Kerala KLEE 2023 answer key out at cee.kerala.gov.in

The KLEE 2023 examination was held on August 6 for admission to the five-year integrated LLB program offered by law colleges across the state.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examination, Kerala has released the provisional answer key for Kerala Law Entrance Examination 2023 today on August 7. The students can check out the KLEE answer key 2023 on the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in. The KLEE 2023 examination was held on August 6 for admission to the five-year integrated LLB program offered by law colleges across the state. CEE’s official notice read, “The Answer Key of the Entrance Examinations for Admission to Integrated Five Year LLB 2023-24 held on 06.08.2023 (Sunday) at various centres across Kerala has been published on the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in.”

Raising objections for KLEE provisional answer key

Students can choose to raise objections against the provisional answer key by paying a fee of Rs 100 per question through a Demand Draft. They also need to submit supporting documents to the office commissioner of exams.

The objections on the provisional key can be raised till August 11. Meanwhile, the official statement of the CEE read, “If the complaint filed is found to be genuine, the fee remitted for that question will be refunded. Complaints received after the stipulated time and without requisite fee will not be considered under any circumstances. Complaints received via E-mail/Fax will not be considered.”

Eligibility for KLEE 2023

Now, talking about the eligibility criteria for the KLEE examination, candidates should have successfully completed Class 12 with a minimum of 45 per cent. Students from the Socially and Economically Backward Classes need at least 42 per cent. On the other hand, aspirants from the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories require a minimum of 40 per cent. Candidates should be at least 17 years of age as on December 31, 2023, to apply for KLEE 2023.

How to check the KLEE 2023 answer key?

Now, let us take a look at the steps one needs to take in order to check the answer key for KLEE 2023.

Step 1

First of all, go to the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examination – cee.kerala.gov.in.

Step 2

Next, click on the ‘Integrated 5-year LLB 2023 candidate portal’.

Step 3

After this, click on the answer key tab.

Step 4

Login by putting your credentials.

Step 5

KLEE 2023 answer key will appear on your screen.

Step 6

Check out the answer key and send objections if not satisfied with an answer.

