KMAT 2022 Answer Key: The Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala has released the answer key for the Kerala Management Admission Test (KMAT) examination today, August 29, 2022. It is to be noted that the answer key has been released for the second session examination. Registered candidates can download the KMAT 2022 session 2 provisional answer key by visiting the official website of CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. This year, The KMAT 2022 examination for admission to MBA programme was conducted on August 28 at various centres. The exam was held in CBT mode. KMAT 2022 Session 2 examination was held between 1:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key by sending grievances to CEE Kerala along with supporting documents and a fee of Rs 100 for each answer being challenged. The processing fee should be paid via a Demand Draft (DD). The DD should be drawn in favour of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, payable at Thiruvananthapuram. The Demand Draft must reach the office by September 02(2:00 PM).

Direct Link: Download KMAT Session 2 Answer Key 2022

How to Download KMAT Session 2 Answer Key 2022?

Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the “ K-MAT 2022 – Candidate Portal (Session 2)” section .

. Click on the Answer Key link.

The KMAT 2022 session 2 answer key will get displayed on the screen.

Download the answer key PDF and take a printout of it for future reference.

For more details, check the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala.