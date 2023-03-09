Kerala KMAT Provisional Result 2023 Declared at cee.kerala.gov.in; Direct Link, Qualifying Marks Here
Kerala KMAT Provisional Result 2023 at cee.kerala.gov.in: Registered candidates can download the KMAT Provisional MBA Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in.
Kerala KMAT 2023 Provisional Result: The Commissioner of Entrance Examinations (CEE) Kerala has declared the provisional result for the Management Aptitude Test (KMAT) MBA 2023 today, March 9, 2023. Registered candidates can download the KMAT Provisional MBA Result 2023 by visiting the official website of the CEE at cee.kerala.gov.in. The entrance examination was held on February 19.
Kerala KMAT 2023 Qualifying Marks
The General category/SEBC candidates who secure 10% of the total 720 marks ie., 72 marks and above are qualified for admission for MBA course in various Universities/Department and affiliated management colleges including the autonomous management colleges in Kerala. For SC/ST/PD category the qualifying cut off marks is 7.5%
“The candidates who secured 10 % of the total 720 marks, i.e., 72 marks and above, are qualified. For SC/ST/PWD category, the qualifying cut off mark is 7.5 % of 720 marks, i.e., 54 marks,” CEE in an official notification said.
KERALA KMAT RESULT 2023 – Direct Link
HOW TO DOWNLOAD KERALA KMAT RESULT 2023 FOR MBA COURSE?
The KMAT result pdf contains the application number, roll number, name, and section-wise score of all candidates who have appeared for the examination. Check the official website and the steps to download the result.
- Visit the official website, cee.kerala.gov.in.
- Click on the ‘K-MAT 2023 – Candidate Portal’ section. Now click on the result section.
- Look for the Kerala KMAT 2023 result link available on the homepage.
- The KMAT 2023 provisional result pdf will appear on the screen.
- Download the KMAT provisional result and save it for future reference.
For more details, check the official website of the Commissioner of Entrance Exam (CEE) Kerala.
