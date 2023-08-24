Home

Kerala LBS SET July 2023 Results Released at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, Check Here

New Delhi: The LBS Centre for Science and Technology on Thursday released the State Eligibility Test (SET) 2023 result for the July session. The candidates who appeared for the SET 2023 can now check their scores on the official website of the board i.e. lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. LBS Centre for Science & Technology conducted the State Eligibility Test July 2023 on August 23.

The SET July 2023 examination had two papers: Paper 1 was for all candidates. It consisted of two parts: Part A (general knowledge) and Part B (aptitude in teaching). Paper II was a test based on the subject of specialization of the candidate at the postgraduate (PG) level. The exam was conducted for 31 subjects.

Kerala LBS SET result 2023: Know how to check

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which the candidates can check the scores:

Visit the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the SET July 2023 result link

Key in your roll number

Your Kerala SET 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take print for future reference.

