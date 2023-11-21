Home

Education

Kerala Literature Festival 2024

New Delhi: The biggest literature festivals in India include the Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) which was first held in 2016, in Kozhikode and this is an annual literature festival and aims to provide an open, liberal platform for debates and discussions. The seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival is slated to be held in January 2024 and the Kerala Literature Festival 2024 Curtain Raiser will be hosted by the eminent author and politician, Dr Shashi Tharoor. As mentioned, the festival will be held in January, however, the Curtain Raiser will be hosted in December 2023. With the reverberating success of KLF 2023 and a half-million-footfall, KLF is now Asia’s Largest Literature Festival. Know all about the speakers, important dates venue, guest of honour country and other details..

Kerala Literature Festival 2024: Important Dates

As mentioned earlier, the seventh edition of the Kerala Literature Festival will be held from January 11 to January 14, 2023 in Kozhikode, Kerala. The festival is expected to be a grand celebration of literature and culture with Turkey as the guest country of honour, featuring their literature and art forms.

Kerala Literature Festival 2024: Curtain Raiser

However, the Curtain Raiser for this literary event will be held on December 12, 2023 in New Delhi; this curtain raiser will be hosted by Dr Shashi Tharoor, who is an eminent author and a politician. The event will witness the presence of prominent dignitaries, authors, and diplomats. Apart from media briefings, speaker announcements, and exclusive interactions, the Curtain Raiser will host exclusive panel discussions on key topics.

Kerala Literature Festival 2024: Speakers, Participating Countries

With 500 speakers/authors from across the globe and close to 250 sessions over the four days, KLF is a celebration of literature, art, and culture. The coming together of the best writers, thinkers, artists, diplomats, bureaucrats, actors, and luminaries from diverse fields, on the shores of the Arabian Sea, sets the lit fest apart. he UK, Wales, Spain, Japan, USA, Malaysia, Spain, and France will be the other participating countries. Fireside chats in the evenings, along with a plethora of performing acts like rock bands, fusion nights, and concerts make the Kerala Lit Fest an indelible affair in the literary landscape.

Kerala Literature Festical 2024: Venue

Kozhikode, the venue for the Kerala Literature Festival was recently named the ‘City of Literature’ by the Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN), making it the first such city in India. The Kerala Literature Festival has been instrumental in this journey, serving as a cultural beacon, and bringing together acclaimed authors and passionate readers from around the world.

