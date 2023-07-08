Home

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023: CEE Extends Last Date to Add Course, Submit NEET Score

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: Eligible students can submit NEET UG 2023 Scores by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023 Date: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has extended the last date to add the MBBS course and submit the National Eligibility Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2023 scores till Thursday, July 13. Eligible students can submit NEET UG 2023 Scores by visiting the official website at cee.kerala.gov.

“The time for adding Medical/Medical Allied Courses and for submitting NEET UG 2023 Score to those candidates who have already submitted online applications to Kerala Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy Courses to the

Commissioner for Entrance Examinations under KEAM 2023 has been extended upto 13.07.2023 04.00 PM,” reads the official notification. For Medical & Medical allied courses, only those candidates, who have appeared and qualified in NEET-UG 2023 conducted by NTA will be considered.

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023 Candidate Portal: Direct Link

Kerala NEET UG Counselling 2023: Step-by-Step Guide to Add Medical Courses Online?

Visit the official website of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala at cee.kerala.gov. On the homepage, click on the link that reads,” KEAM 2023 – Candidate Portal.” Login into your account and select ‘Add courses’. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference.

All candidates are requested to go through the Notification dated, 17.03.2023 and Government approved Prospectus for admission to Engineering, Architecture, Pharmacy, Medical & Medical Allied courses, related Government

orders available in the website www.cee.kerala.gov.in, before course addition and Score Data Submission.

