New Delhi: Kerala, Rajasthan and Karnataka are the three best states in the country in terms of quality of education in schools. While Kerala topped the list, Rajasthan and Karnataka were second and third, respectively.

These are the findings of the School Education Quality Index (SEQI) 2019 and ranks states on the basis of certain indicators. The list has been released by the NITI Aayog.

Uttar Pradesh, meanwhile, was at the bottom of the list and was joined by Jharkhand, Bihar, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The indicators, based on which the quality of school education in states was analysed anD ranked, include quality of education, its reach, infrastructure and administration. For the current list, statistics collected in 2016-17 were used. Further, the list was prepared with the help of the World Bank (WB) and some technical experts.

The states were divided into ‘big’ and ‘small’. A separate list was prepared for eight ‘small’ states like Manipur, Tripura, Mizoram, Sikkim, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Goa. West Bengal, meanwhile, was the only state to be excluded from the ‘big’ states’ list.

Top 20 states in the country in terms of quality of school education

Kerala Rajasthan Karnataka Andhra Pradesh Gujarat Assam Maharashtra Tamil Nadu Himachal Pradesh Uttarakhand Haryana Odisha Chhattisgarh Telangana Madhya Pradesh Jharkhand Bihar Punjab Jammu and Kashmir Uttar Pradesh

The School Education Quality Index, along with SDG India Index and Digital Transformation Index (DTI) is part of an exercise which measures states’ progress in areas like health, water, education and sustainable development goals (SDGs).