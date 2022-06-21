Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Live Updates: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala is all set to announce the Kerala Plus 2, HSLC Results 2022 on the official website today- June 21, 2022. Soon after the formal announcement of Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022, the same will be available on the official website of Kerala board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in. According to media reports, the DHSE Kerala 12th Results 2022 will be announced by the state education minister V Sivankutty.Also Read - Kerala DHSE Plus 2 Results 2022 To Be Declared on June 21. Here's When and Where To Check Result

The officials will also be announcing the statistics of the performance of the students in the class 12 exams when announcing the class 12 results. The Kerala Board class 12 students are asked to keep all the details ready for the fast and easy access to the results.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022: Steps to check scores

Soon after the formal announcement of the DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result, the same will be available on the official website of the board. For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the scores:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board

Step 2: Click on the Kerala Plus 2 Result Link

Step 3: Enter the 12th registration number in the result link

Step 4: The Plus 2 Marks will be displayed

Step 5: Download the Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 for further reference

List of websites to check Kerala Plus 2 Exam Results 2022

Kerala Education Minister on his Facebook page has provided the list of websites and the applications where studets will be able to check their results tomorrow.

The candidates must note that the Kerala Plus 2 Higher Secondary Results 2022 will be available in the online mode. Students must make sure that they have their admit card with them when checking the results. The Kerala Plus 2 admit card contains the registration number which is mandatory for checking the exam results.