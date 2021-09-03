Thiruvananthapuram: Amid rising cases of coronavirus, the Supreme Court on Friday stayed for a week Kerala Government’s decision to hold Class XI (Plus One) Exam physically. Notably, the plus one exam was scheduled to be held from September 6 to 16.Also Read - 'Will Steps be Taken After Covid 3rd Wave,' Supreme Court Raps Centre Over Delay in Framing Guidelines For Covid Relief

“There is an alarming situation in Kerala. It accounts for more than 70% cases of the country, with around 35 K daily cases. Children of tender age can’t be exposed to risk”, a bench led by Justice Khanwilkar orally observed. Also Read - Pregnant Women Must Take Both Doses of COVID Vaccine to Avoid Future Complications, Says Govt

Kerala has been reporting in excess of 30,000 daily cases for the past few days. The state’s verall Covid cases breached 41 lakh as its consistently high daily numbers showed no signs of a let-up, with the southern state once again witnessing over 30,000 new infections on Thursday. Also Read - THIS Country Has World's Toughest Vaccine Rules Amid COVID Fear | Check Details Here

The coastal state which recorded the country’s first coronavirus case in early 2020, reported 32,097 new COVID-19 infections and 188 deaths on Thursday, which pushed the total infection count to 41,22,133 and the fatalities to 21,149.

The test positivity rate (TPR) was found to be 18.41 per cent after testing of 1,74,307 samples in the last 24 hours, according to a state government release.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Thrissur recorded the highest with 4,334 cases followed by Ernakulam (3,768), Kozhikode (3,531), Palakkad (2,998), Kollam (2,908), Malappuram (2,664), Thiruvananthapuram (2,440), Kottayam (2,121), Alappuzha (1,709), Kannur (1,626), Pathanamthitta (1,267), Idukki (1,164) and Wayanad (1,012), the release said.