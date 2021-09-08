Thiruvananthapuram: 48 students from Kerala’s coastal and Rural area have moved to the Supreme court raising concerns over the upcoming Class 11 (Final Year) Plus One exam in offline mode. The petition has been filed through Child rights activist Anubha Shrivastava Sahai and students’ rights activist Anand Padmanabhan. In the plea, the students seek intervention in the Special Leave Petition challenging Kerala High Court’s order dated August 27, 2021 of upholding the State’s notification and confirming the scheduling of final year Plus One Exam from September 6, 2021 to September 16, 2021.Also Read - Karnataka Asks Students, Employees In Kerala To Defer Their Return To State Till October End | Details Here

“In Spite of the heavy surge in the cases of Covid 19 in all over the State of Kerala, the State Government has decided to conduct the Plus One exam physically. By conducting offline exams the Government will be putting the lives of Students, teachers and other staff at risk. The Government must take a call now for the 11th Board like the other State Boards have done for the 12th & 10th Board,” the application states. Also Read - Kerala Govt to Lift Night Curfew, Withdraw Sunday Lockdown as State Reports Over 25K Fresh COVID-19 Cases

Click Here To Check The Petition Filed In The Supreme Court Also Read - Postpone NEET-UG 2021, Let Medical Aspirants Have Fair Chance: Rahul Gandhi to Centre

It has also been argued that due to COVID – 19 pandemic, tutoring for Classes XI and XII are conducted online. Due to poor electronic connectivity, network range issues and the non-availability of electronic devices, the studies of the majority students from rural as well as costal area has been adversely affected and even there are other students in the school who suffer the same handicaps.

Here are few important takeaways from the plea filed by the students in the top court: