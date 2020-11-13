Candidates who are preparing for Kerala Plus One Improvement Examination 2020, we have some important news for you. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE Kerala has released the time table for the Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2020. According to the time table released by the board, the exams would start from December 18, 2020 and will end on December 23, 2020 at designated exam centres in Kerala, Lakshadweep and UAE. Also Read - SBI CBO Exam 2020 Date Released at sbi.co.in, Exam To Be Held on THIS DATE

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the time table below:

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam 2020 Date Sheet

18 Dec 2020 (FN): ACCOUNTANCY, HISTORY, ISLAMIC HISTORY & CULTURE, COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH ELECTRONICS SERVICE TECHNOLOGY (OLD) ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS

18 Dec 2020 (AN): PHYSICS, GEOGRAPHY, MUSIC, GANDHIAN STUDIES, ENGLISH LITERATURE

19 Dec 2020 (FN): ECONOMICS, JOURNALISM

19 Dec 2020 (AN): GEOLOGY, STATISTICS, COMPUTER APPLICATION, HOME SCIENCE

21 Dec 2020 (FN): BUSINESS STUDIES, SOCIOLOGY, PHILOSOPHY ANTHROPOLOGY

21 Dec 2020 (AN): CHEMISTRY, SANSKRIT SASTRA, POLITICAL SCIENCE

22 Dec 2020 (FN): ENGLISH PART 1

22 Dec 2020 (AN): PART II LANGUAGES, COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (OLD), COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY

23 Dec 2020 (FN): MATHEMATICS, PART III LANGUAGES, PSYCHOLOGY, SANSKRIT SAHITYA

23 Dec 2020 (AN): SOCIAL WORK, BIOLOGY, COMPUTER SCIENCE, ELECTRONICS

As per the official notice, ‘Regular candidates who have appeared for all six subjects at the First Year Higher Secondary Examination, March 2020 or this First Year Improvement Examination, 2020 alone are eligible to register for the Plus Two Higher Secondary Examination, March 2021.’

All students eligible or otherwise are advised to go through the official notice available on dhsekerala.gov.in. The instructions are available in English and Malayalam. The complete date sheet for Practical exam and time allotted information is also available on the notice provided.