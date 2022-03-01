Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2022 Declared: Kerala DHSE Improvement Results 2022 for the Plus One / First-Year Students have been declared today officially. Originally expected on February 28, the DHSE Kerala Plus 1 Result 2022 for January 2022 Improvement Exam has been announced a day later i.e., on March 01, 2022. Students who took the DHSE first year improvement exams can check their results on the official result website — keralaresults.nic.in. To access the Kerala DHSE first year exam result, students have to insert their roll numbers and dates of birth.Also Read - South Africa Inflict Huge Defeat On New Zealand; Level Test Series

DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the official website — keralaresults.nic.in Click on the designated link — DHSE Kerala First Year Improvement Exam Result On the next window, insert the login credentials including roll numbers and dates of birth Submit and access the DHSE Kerala Plus One result Download the result, take a print out for further reference.

List of Websites to check DHSE Kerala Result 2022

Like the regular results, the DHSE Kerala Improvement Exam 2022 Results have also been declared online on multiple websites and portals. According to the information available through media reports, the DHSE Kerala Plus One Results 2022 have been announced on the official website keralaresults.nic.in and three other websites. The list of websites from where students can check and access Kerala Plus One Result 2022 is provided below:

nic.in

kerala.gov.in

kite.kerala.gov.in

gov.in

According to the statistics provided, more than 3 lakh students have registered and appeared for the Kerala plus 1 improvement exams 2022. Since the exams were conducted during the COVID pandemic, strict COVID regulations were issued by the state government to ensure the safety of the students appearing for the exams and the teachers on exam duty.

Meanwhile, the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has released the Plus Two model exam 2022 dates. As per information, the Class 12 exams will be held between March 16 and March 23, 2022. The Plus two DHSE Kerala model exams will be held in two shifts, one between 9:45 am and 12:30 pm and the other from 2 pm to 4:45 pm. The Plus two model exams will be held for all the streams including Commerce, Science, Vocational and General.

Students can access and download the Kerala plus two exam time table 2022 on the official website — dhsekerala.gov.in.