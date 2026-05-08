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Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check scorecard on results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: Know step-by-step guide to check scorecard on results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: The exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27. Scroll down for details.

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Kerala Plus One Improvement Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially declared the results for the Kerala Plus One Improvement 2026 exam. The improvement exams were conducted between March 5 and March 27. The Class 11 students who appeared for the Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams to improve their marks can now check their results on the official website: results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Results 2026

The results for the Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam were announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala. The exams were conducted from March 5 to March 27. It provided the students with another chance to improve their performance.

Also Read: WBBSE West Bengal Madhyamik Topper List 2026: Abhirup Bhadra tops, check toppers’ names, ranks, marks obtained here

Websites to check the Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Results 2026

The students can check their Kerala Plus One improvement exam results on the given websites:

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

dhsekerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

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How to check the Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam results 2026?

The students can check the Kerala Plus One Improvement Exam Results 2026 by following a few simple steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website: results.hse.kerala.gov.in Click on the ‘HSE First Year Improvement – March 2026’ link Fill in the required login details, like registration number Select the ‘Submit’ button You can see the result on your device’s screen Download the result for future reference

The scorecard will consist of the student’s name, date of birth, marks obtained in each subject, total marks received, school code, qualifying status, and other necessary information.

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Now that the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala has officially announced the results for the Kerala Plus One Improvement 2026 exams, the students must check their scorecards by simply visiting the website, searching for the link that reads ‘HSE First Year Improvement – March 2026’, filling in their login details, and submitting the form.

Alongside this, they must keep the results saved on their devices for future reference.

The Kerala Plus One Improvement Exams 2026 were conducted between March 5 and March 27 for the students belonging to Class 11 and gave them another chance to improve their marks in the exams.

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