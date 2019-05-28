Kerala Plus One Result 2019: The results of the Plus One 2019 examinations have been announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Thiruvananthapuram by 11:00 am. Students can check their Plus One 2019 scores on the official websites keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to note their roll number for checking results. It is mandatory for students to verify their details mentioned in Class 11 mark sheet after downloading the Plus One result. Students must stay calm and wait for a while in case the website crashes due to heavy internet traffic. They can refresh the page in a while.

Follow the steps below to check your Kerala Plus One Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala DHSE, i.e., dhsekerala.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘DHSE results’

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on ‘Submit’.

Step 5: Your Plus One Result will display on your screen. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Alternatively, the students can also check their results on these websites: keralapareekshabhavan.in, sslcxam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in.

Students can also check their scores on their mobile phones via SMS. Type KERALA11<REGISTRATION NUMBER> and send it to 562563.

The Kerala Plus Two or Class 12 results 2019 were declared on May 8. The Kerala DHSE conducted both these examinations from March 6 to 27 this year.