Kerala Plus One Result 2020: The Department of Higher Secondary Education or the DHSE in Kerala has announced the results of the plus one classes. The higher secondary results of the vocational courses have also been declared.

The exams were conducted in March.

How to check your result

1. Log in to the official website keralaresults.nic.in for Kerala plus one result 2020.

2. Select your examination name. If it’s the first year, then select, DHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS – 2020. If it’s the vocation, then select VHSE FIRST YEAR EXAM RESULTS

3. Log in with your hall ticket.

4. Click submit.

5. Your result will appear on the screen.

6. Download the result for future reference.