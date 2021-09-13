Kerala Plus One HSCAP Trial Allotment List 2021: Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment list 2021 has been released on Monday (September 13). Candidates who have registered for Kerala Class 11 admission are advised to check the trial allotment list on the official websites- hscap.kerala.gov.in, admission.dge.kerala.gov.in. As per details provided by the Directorate of General Education (DGE), the Kerala Plus One first allotment list will be released on September 22, 2021.

The last date to register for Kerala Plus One admission was September 3. Owing to the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic, the process was held online. This trial allotment window will remain open till September 16 and all candidates must check Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 thoroughly and make corrections if any. Candidates are advised to download Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment 2021 and edit their information on time to avoid any last-minute hassle.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to check Kerala Plus One Trial Allotment List 2021:

Visit the official website of Higher Secondary Admission i.e. hscap.kerala.gov.in

Find and click on Link for Candidate Login

You will be redirected to a new page with login fields

Select concerned district and input the necessary information

Your HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2021 would be displayed

Click on the Submit option and download HSCAP Kerala Trial Allotment List 2021

Take a print of the list and make corrections if necessary

The main allotment would be done till October 18, and candidates must note that the last date to withdraw admission is November 25, 2021. However, those candidates who have not submitted the required documents will not be getting any place in the allotment list. The details on the reopening of colleges for the new academic sessions would be announced in due course by the Kerala State Government.