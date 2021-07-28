DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2021 Declared: The Department of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala declared the Plus Two (class 12) results 2021 on Wednesday. As per the announcement, this year’s pass percentage is 87.94 which is higher than previous year’s 85.13. Now that the results have been declared, the registered students can check their score on the official website of the DHSE Kerala – keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, kerala.gov.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. To check their score, the students need to enter their necessary credentials to get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.Also Read - DHSE Kerala 2021: Plus 2 Time Table Released At dhsekerala.gov.in | Check Details Here

Apart from the official websites, the DHSE Kerala result for Plus Two exam will also be available at mobile apps – Saphalam and iExaMS – Kerala. The result will be activated at 4 PM. Also Read - DHSE Kerala VHSE, NSQF First-year +1 Improvement Results 2020 Declared | Find Direct Link to Check Scores Here

The result was declared by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3 PM at the press conference to be conducted by the Board. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2020 Declared: Class 10 Scores at keralaresults.nic.in | Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage, Certificate Details

It must be noted that a total of 4,46,471 students have appeared for the Plus two exams this year. The exams this year were scheduled to be conducted in March 2021, which was postponed due to the assembly elections in the state. Later, the Class 12 or Plus two exams in the state were conducted from April 8 to April 26, 2021, amid the COVID19 pandemic.

Notably, Kerala was one of the few states that have conducted physical exams in the state amid the pandemic. The valuation of answer scripts was set to begin on May 5 and end in June 2021.

Improvement exams: The education minister in the announcement said that the improvement exams will be conducted from August 11, 2021 onwards. The date sheet will be available to the candidates soon.

Kerala Plus Two Result: Overall pass percentage

Kerala Plus Two Result How to check score