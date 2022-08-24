Kerala Board Result 2022: The Kerala Department of Higher Secondary Education, DHSE has released the results for the Kerala Plus Two Improvement exam on Wednesday. The candidates who appeared for the Plus Two Improvement Exam can check the school wise SAY Improvement Results 202 on the official website of the board i.e. keralaresults.nic.in.Also Read - DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2022 Declared at keralaresults.nic.in; Here's Direct Link

To download the results, candidates will have to enter their roll number and submit. The result will appear on the screen once the details are entered correctly.

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2022 – Steps to download

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can check the results:

Visit the website – keralaresults.nic.in

Enter roll number

Click on submit option

Result will appear on the screen

Download and keep a copy of the result

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Result 2022: Here are some of the key details

DHSE conducted the Kerala Plus Two Improvement from July 11, 2022 till July 18, 2022 for candidates who registered for the improvement exam.

The Kerala Plus Two SAY exam was conducted in two shifts – morning shift was from 9 am to 12 pm

Afternoon shift was from 2 pm to 5 pm.

Candidates appeared for both the shifts. The subject papers were Zoology, English, History, Mathematics, Chemistry, Biology and so on.

Candidates can now download their Kerala Plus Two SAY Exam Results 2022 and all are advised to keep a copy of the same as it will be needed for future references.