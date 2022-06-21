Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 LIVE: DHSE Kerala will be announcing the Plus 2 Higher Secondary Exam Results 2022 on the official website today, June 21. According to the information provided by the education department, Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 will be made available by 11 AM. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala DHSE exam was held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. It will also be available at Sapham and PRD Live app.Also Read - Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Live: DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result To Be Declared Today at keralaresults.nic.in | Latest Update

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Live Updates

  • 9:38 AM IST

    DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022: Passing marks of Kerala Plus Two Result

    To pass Kerala Class 12 examination, students who have appeared for the exam will have to score a minimum of 35 per cent in all the subjects. DHSE Result 2022 will be announced today likely in the afternoon. However, no official confirmation on time is available yet.

  • 9:34 AM IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2022:Kerala Education Minister to Declare DHSE Kerala Class 12th Results

    Kerala state education minister V Sivankutty will be announcing the Plus 2 Results 2022 today. The minister will be announcing the 12th results from the Secretariat at 11 AM. Students will be able to check their individual results once on the official website once the announcement is made by the minister.

  • 9:32 AM IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2022: Details On Plus 1 Admission

    The Directorate will start the admission process for Plus 1 from the first week of August.

  • 9:24 AM IST

    DHSE Kerala Board 12th Result 2022: How to check your DHSE plus two Result

    1. Visit the official website at keralaresults.nic.in
    2. On the homepage look for the result link
    3. Enter your log in details
    4. Your result will be displayed on the screen
    5. Keep the hard copy of the same for future reference.

  • 9:23 AM IST

    DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022: List of Websites to check Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022

    1. results.kerala.gov.in
    2. examresults.kerala.gov.in
    3. dhsekerala.gov.in
    4. keralaresults.nic.in
    5. prd.kerala.gov.in
    6. results.kite.kerala.gov.in

  • 9:21 AM IST

    DHSE Kerala 12th Result 2022: Time confirmed

    Kerala 12th Result 2022 time has been confirmed. The Class 12 results will be announced at 11 am on June 21, 2022.