Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 LIVE: DHSE Kerala will be announcing the Plus 2 Higher Secondary Exam Results 2022 on the official website today, June 21. According to the information provided by the education department, Kerala Plus 2 Results 2022 will be made available by 11 AM. Candidates who have appeared for Kerala DHSE Plus 2 can check their results at keralaresults.nic.in. The Kerala DHSE exam was held at various exam centers across the state from March 30 to April 22, 2022. It will also be available at Sapham and PRD Live app.Also Read - Kerala Plus 2 Result 2022 Live: DHSE Kerala Class 12th Result To Be Declared Today at keralaresults.nic.in | Latest Update

Kerala Plus Two Result 2022 LIVE Updates