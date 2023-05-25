ZEE Sites

  • Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: DHSE Class 12th Results at keralaresults.nic.in Today, Direct Link Here
Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: DHSE Class 12th Results at keralaresults.nic.in Today, Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 LIVE: Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 by logging into the official website  - keralaresults.nic.in or dhse.kerala.gov.in.

Updated: May 25, 2023 1:57 PM IST

By Sumaila Zaman | Edited by Sumaila Zaman

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 LIVE: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 Result today, May 25, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 by logging into the official website  – keralaresults.nic.in or dhse.kerala.gov.in. As per media reports, Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 will be declared today at 3:00 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

Live Updates

  • 1:54 PM IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: How to Download DHSE Class 12th Results Online?

    Step 1: Go to the official website.

    Step 2: Look for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 Direct link. The link will be available on the homepage.

    Step 3: Enter the login details.

    Step 4: Your DHSE Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

    Step 5: Download it and take a printout of it for future reference.

  • 1:51 PM IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: DHSE Class 12th Results Official Websites to check Scorecard

    keralaresults.nic.in


    prd.kerala.gov.in


    result.kerala.gov.in

    examresults.kerala.gov.in


    results.kite.kerala.gov.in

  • 1:46 PM IST

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 Result today, May 25, 2023.

