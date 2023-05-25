Home

Kerala Plus Two Result 2023 LIVE: DHSE Class 12th Results at keralaresults.nic.in Today, Direct Link Here

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 LIVE: Students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 by logging into the official website - keralaresults.nic.in or dhse.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 LIVE: The Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 Result today, May 25, 2023. All those students who have appeared for the examination can check and download the Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 by logging into the official website – keralaresults.nic.in or dhse.kerala.gov.in. As per media reports, Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 will be declared today at 3:00 PM. Stay tuned to this LIVE Blog for the latest updates and news on Kerala Plus 2 Result 2023 Date, Topper List, Official Website, and others.

