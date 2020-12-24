The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala – DHSE Kerala has released the Kerala Plus Two Timetable 2021 for the upcoming board exams, as per the latest updates. The candidates who are preparing for the examination can now download the DHSE Kerala 12th Date Sheet 2021 or exam schedule from website dhse.kerala.gov.in. Also Read - DHSE Kerala Plus Two SAY Improvement Result 2017 Expected today: Check DHSE Kerala Result updates at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in

To make access to the Kerala Plus Two Board Exam 2021 Time table easier for the students, a direct link to the official notification in which the schedule has been provided is linked below.

Download DHSE Kerala Plus Two Timetable 2021 – Direct Link (Available Now)

DHSE Kerala 12th Time Table 2021 – Dates

Wednesday, 17 March, 2021

BIOLOGY, ELECTRONICS, POLITICAL SCIENCE, SANSKRIT SAHITHYA, COMPUTER APPLICATION, ENGLISH LITERATURE: Subject

MAIN: Arts

Wednesday, 18 March, 2021

PART II LANGUAGES, COMPUTER INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY (OLD), COMPUTER SCIENCE AND INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY: Subject

MAIN: PART II LANGUAGES

Thursday, 19 March, 2021

CHEMISTRY, HISTORY, ISLAMIC HISTORY & CULTURE, BUSINESS STUDIES, COMMUNICATIVE ENGLISH: Subject

MAIN: SUBSIDIARY

Monday, 22 March, 2021

MATHEMATICS, PART III LANGUAGES, SANSKRIT SASTRA, PSYCHOLOGY: Subject

Arts: AESTHETIC

Tuesday, 23 March, 2021

GEOGRAPHY, MUSIC, SOCIAL WORK, GEOLOGY, ACCOUNTANCY: Subject

Arts: Sanskrit

Wednesday, 24 March, 2021

English Part I: Subject

Arts: Part I English

Thursday, 25 March, 2021

HOME SCIENCE, GANDHIAN STUDIES, PHILOSOPHY, JOURNALISM, COMPUTER SCIENCE, STATISTICS: Subject

Arts: LITERATURE

Monday, 29 March, 2021

PHYSICS, ECONOMICS: Subject

NA: Arts

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021

SOCIOLOGY, ANTHROPOLOGY, ELECTRONIC SERVICE TECHNOLOGY (OLD), ELECTRONIC SYSTEMS: Subject

NA: Arts

As per the details provided in the exam time table released today, the Kerala Plus Two Exam 2021 for Arts Stream students would be held from 17th to 25th March 2021.

Along with informing the dates for the DHSE Kerala Plus Two Exam 2021, the board has also announced the exam sessions or the time slots for the same. Students should note that the theory papers for Plus Two exams would be held from 9:40 AM to 12:30 PM.