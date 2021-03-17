Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Public Service Commission (KPSC), has released the Answer Key for Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level) – Stage 1, 2, 3 and 4. The candidates who have appeared for the examination can download KPSC Answer Key from the official website – keralapsc.gov.in. Kerala PSC Common Preliminary Exam SSLC Answer Key Links are given below. The candidates can download Kerala PSC Answer Key, directly, through the links. Also Read - Kerala PSC releases recruitment notification for 445 Teaching and Non Teaching Posts, apply now

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the answer key:

Step 1: Go to official website – https://keralapsc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on ‘Download Tab’, given on the homepage and go to ‘ANSWER KEY- OMR Exam’

Step 3: A new window will open where you need to click on ‘Download’ given against ‘QUESTION CODE : 032/2021 Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)- Stage IV – Various MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada’ OR QUESTION CODE : 031/2021 Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)- Stage III – Various MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada’ OR ‘QUESTION CODE : 030/2021 Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)- Stage II – Various MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada’ OR ‘Common Preliminary Examination (SSLC Level)- Stage I – Various MEDIUM OF QUESTION : Malayalam/ Tamil/ Kannada’

Step 4: Download Kerala PSC Common Preliminary Exam SSLC PDF

Step 5: Take a print out for future reference

Kerala PSC has conducted the common written test for various positions across the Kerala State on 20 and 25 February 2021 and 06 and 13 March 2021.

As per the KPSC website – The Final Answer Key, modified as per experts’ opinion on the valid complaints received from candidates within the stipulated time, will be published in the Bulletin and website. The complaints received after the publication of Final Answer Key will not be entertained.