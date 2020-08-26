KAS Preliminary Results 2020 Declared: The Kerala Public Service Commission on Wednesday released the results of Kerala Administrative Services (KAS) Preliminary Exam 2020. As the resulsra declared, candidates can now check their score on the official website keralapsc.gov.in. Also Read - Coronavirus: Kerala Public Service Commission Postpones Interviews Scheduled Between July 7 and 10

Notably, this is the first time that the Kerala Administrative Services Preliminary was being held by the Kerala PSC. The exam was conducted on February 22 this year. The exam was held in two sessions, morning and afternoon by the Kerala PSC. The exam was held in more than 1,500 examination centres across the state. Also Read - Kerala Administrative Service Examination to be Conducted by State Public Service Commission

The Kerala PSC has announced the results of stream 1 and 2 consisting roll numbers of all those who appeared. The third list, however, has been withheld due to a case filed by the higher secondary exam teachers in the court. Also Read - When free rail WiFi becomes boon for a Kerala porter

KAS Preliminary Results 2020: Here’s How to Check Score

1) Students need to visit the official website keralapsc.gov.in

2) They need to click on the results tab on the homepage

3) Students should now click on the tab to find the list 1 and 2 of candidates selected

4) Thy should download the PDF and check roll number