Kerala PSC Recruitment 2021: Kerala Public Service Commission (Kerala PSC) has invited online applications for 60 vacancies in various departments. Interested candidates can visit the official website of Kerala PSC — keralapsc.gov.in — to check and download recruitment notifications. According to the notification, 31 vacancies are for direct appointments; Scheduled Caste special recruitment on 5 posts and NCA appointment on 18 vacancies.

The deadline for submission of completely filled online application forms is May 5. For notification released on March 15, the deadline for submission of application forms is April 21. The Commission has notified the jobs separately. Candidates have to click on the relevant post to check the details. Each job notification has details about the department, scale of pay, vacancy, age limit criteria, educational qualification criteria and experience certificate format.

Kerala PSC is conducting this recruitment drive to fill up the following posts:

Assistant Professor in Surgical Gastroenterology

Assistant Professor in Electronics

State Mass Education and Media Officer

Scientific Officer

Organiser for Sports in Schools

Instructor in Secretarial Practice and Business Correspondence

Assistant / Auditor

Architectural Draftsman Grade-I

Draftsman Gr I/Overseer (Civil)

Personnel Manager

X-Ray Technician – Animal Husbandry

Lecturer in Computer Engineering

Lecturer in Mechanical Engineering

Worker/Plant Attender Grade III

Overseer – Kerala State Cashew Development Corporation Limited

Candidates can check the Kerala PSC recruitment notification by clicking on the direct link given below:

Direct link to check Kerala PSC recruitment 2021 official notification

Candidates who have Aadhaar card should add Aadhaar card as ID Proof in their profile. “Candidates must register as per “One Time Registration” system with the official Website of Kerala Public Service Commission ‘www.keralapsc.gov.in’ before applying for the post,” the KPSC has said. If a written test is held for any post, the admit card for it will be released 15 days before the exam date.