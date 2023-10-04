Home

Education

Kerala Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed In This City Today; Yellow Alert Issued For These Districts

Kerala Rains have created a havoc in the state and Yellow Alert has also been issued in certain districts by the meteorological department. Seeing the heavy rainfall, schools and colleges have been closed for today in this city. Know all about it..

Kerala Rains (ANI)

New Delhi: There has been torrential rainfall in the state of Kerala for the last few days and that has also triggered floods in the area. Due to the heavy rainfall, not only has the educational institutions in some areas have been shut but the meteorological department has also issued Yellow Alert in some districts. After October 3, an announcement regarding the shutting down of schools and colleges has also been announced for today, October 4 2023 also. In the past few days, the exceptionally heavy rainfall in the state has caused uprooting of trees, flood-like situation, waterlogging and collapse of compound walls in many areas.

Kerala Rains: Schools, Colleges Closed Today

As mentioned earlier, schools and colleges, basically all educational institutions have been closed for October 4 2023 in the city of Thiruvananthapuram. On October 3 also, schools and colleges were closed as per the orders of the district administration; along with Thiruvananthapuram, educational institutions in Kottayam, Vaikom, Changanassery taluks and Cherthala and Chengannur taluks of Alappuzha were also closed.

Schools in Alappuzha and the taluks of Cherthala, Chengannur which are functioning as relief camps are also shut. Students have been advised to check the latest updates for their respective schools by checking with the school departments and their official websites.

IMD Issues Yellow Alert In These Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) Forecast for Kerala also speaks about rainfall in Kerala; light rainfall has been predicted in some districts and a Yellow Alert has been issued in four districts, namely, Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha. In these four districts, heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm is predicted.

