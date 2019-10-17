New Delhi: Kerala’s Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has said that the entire university examination system has failed in a scathing attack on Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel over an alleged marks scandal, according to news agency ANI.

“With the interference of the Higher Education Minister, KT Jaleel the entire university examination system has failed. It is about corruption and nepotism,” news agency ANI quoted Chennithala as saying on Wednesday.

Chennithala levied a slew of charges against Jaleel. Pointing out at an instance, Chennithala had told news agency ANI, “On the insistence of his private secretary, one mark was added to the marks of a particular student. When it was pointed out, they placed it before the syndicate which granted five marks.” In view of this matter, the Congress leader had requested Governor Arif Mohammad Khan to initiate a probe in the act of the Minister, Vice-Chancellor and others.

Meanwhile, Kerala Minister Jaleel refuted all the allegations levied against him by Chennithala and blamed the issue to be ‘politically motivated’. Jaleel was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “It is only a politically motivated allegation. Moderation is a common phenomenon, all universities give moderation at different times. It’s not the first incident in Kerala’s history. That is the decision of the concerned syndicates.” Acknowledging Chennithala’s visit to the Governor, Jaleeel challenged the Chancellor to examine in detail and prove if he is a culprit.