Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022: The Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board has declared the Kerala Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022. All those students who appeared in the public examinations for Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12 can check and download their results by visiting the official website at samastha.in.

To avoid facing any errors while trying to check Kerala Pothu Result 2022, students are advised to follow the steps given below.

Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2022: Here’s How to Download

Visit the official site of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa at www.samastha.in

On the homepage, click on the ‘Results’ section.

You will get three options: PUBLIC EXAMINATION – 2022 JANUARY, MARCH (ENGLISH MEDIUM), PUBLIC EXAMINATION 2022 MARCH (BOARDING), and PUBLIC EXAMINATION 2022 MARCH (General)

Select the examination link you have given.

Enter your login credentials such as your class and registration number.

The Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha result will appear on the screen.

Save, Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Alternatively, one can download the result from the link given above.