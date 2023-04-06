Home

Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023 Declared at samastha.in; How to Check Class 5th, 7th Marksheet Here

Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023: Registered students can check and download the Samastha Pothu Pareeksha result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at samastha.in.

Kerala Samastha Public Exam Result 2023: Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board, an Islamic Educational Board on Thursday declared the public exam results 2023 for Classes 5, 7, 10, and 12. Registered students can check and download the Samastha Pothu Pareeksha result 2023 by visiting the official website of the Board at samastha.in. In order to access the scorecard, a student needs to enter his/her registration number. For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps and a direct link to check the scorecard.

Kerala Samastha Pothu Pareeksha Result 2023: How to Download Samastha Kerala Marksheet 2023?

Visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board at samastha.in.

On the homepage, click on the Results section.

Click on the link that reads, “Public Examination 2023 March (Boarding)” or “Public Examination 2023 March (General)” option.

Depending upon your class, click on the respective class option from the drop-down menu.

Now, enter your registration number. Click on the “Submit” button.

The Samastha Kerala public exam result 2023 will be displayed on your screen.

Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

The name of the examination, Name of the student, Registration number, Roll number, Class, Subject name, Parents’ name, Theory exam marks, Practical marks, and Total marks are some of the details mentioned on the Samastha Pothu Pareeksha mark sheet.

“Islamic Educational Board is headed by Indian grand Mufthi Moulana sheikh Aboobacker, the great Islamic scholar. The Madrasa Education from -2 to +2 aims at molding a patriotic cultured generation of students living with religious harmony and who can respect and behave ideally with their parents, teachers and other members of the society. There are about ten thousands of Madrasas affiliated to our Board,” reads the official statement on the website. For more details, visit the official website of Samastha Kerala Sunni Vidyabhyasa Board.

