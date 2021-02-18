Kochi: Despite the fact that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has directed its affiliated schools to conduct offline annual exams for Classes 9 and 11, Kerala schools are likely to conduct its annual exams in the online mode in view of the COVID-19 situation in the state, said a report. Also Read - CTET Answer Key 2021: Final Answer Key Expected to be Released Soon | How to Raise Objection

As per a TOI report, most schools have already scheduled timetables for holding the exams online, and those which are yet to schedule them are likely to follow suit and will conduct offline exams only if the state government permits. Also Read - Things You Should Never Do Before Exams

Earlier last week, the CBSE has directed the affiliated schools across the country to conduct in-person exams and as per its orders most of the other states are conducting the annual exam for class 9 and 11 in offline mode as the schools started opening partially. However, considering the rising coronavirus cases in the state, Kerala schools have decided for online annual examinations. Also Read - CBSE Board Exam 2021: Board Agrees to Private Candidates' Demand, Extends Date to Submit Classes 10, 12 Exam Form

“For Classes 9 and 11, schools should take steps to identify and remedy learning gaps and thereafter conduct examinations by strictly following Covid-19 protocols as per examination bye-laws” said the CBSE notification.

The CBSE’s notification of offline exams has caught the attention of parents and teachers as many raised safety concerns as the pandemic situation continues to be severe in Kerala. Following which, principals of CBSE schools in the state started conducting meetings at Sahodaya-level to discuss the conduct of exams.

An official of Kochi-Metro Sahodaya said, “Though the notification directs to conduct offline exams, it clearly instructs to go as per the state government rules. In Kerala, the government is yet to allow offline classes for students studying in all classes except X and XII. Hence conducting offline exams is not an option. But since Class XI annual exam in state syllabus is a board exam, the government is likely to permit offline conduct of exams. CBSE schools too can then conduct offline exams. But until then schools have decided to follow an online schedule.”