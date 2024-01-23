Kerala School Declared Holiday On Pran Pratishtha, Inquiry Ordered; Here’s Why

Home

Amid schools of other states, a school in Kerala was also closed on January 22, 2024 for the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha but an inquiry was ordered by the state education department. Know why..

New Delhi: The Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha was held in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh on January 22 as the Ram Temple was inaugurated and opened for the world after the Consecration of Ram Lalla. The event, however held in UP, was celebrated across the country as multiple states had declared either a half-day or a complete public holiday for January 22. Schools and colleges in a lot of states including UP, MP, Chhattisgarh, Goa and Maharashtra were closed for the Consecration Ceremony. Amid these restrictions, a school in Kerala had also declared a holiday on Jan 22 but the Kerala Education Department has ordered an inquiry on the school for closing the school. Read to know why…

As mentioned earlier, the Kerala Education Department has ordered an inquiry into an incident involving the granting of a holiday for a government-aided school in Kasaragod district on Monday, related to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony. A government statement has said that General Education Minister V Sivankutty has directed the Director of Public Education to investigate the incident at Kudlu Sri Gopalakrishna High School, conduct the inquiry and submit the report within 24 hours.

School Closed Without Approval The state education department ordered an inquiry against the Kudlu Sri Gopalkrishna High School in Karasagod district of Kerala because here a holiday was declared for Pran Pratishtha without the official instructions from the Education Department. The District Education Officer (DEO) said that although the school authorities submitted an application, it was not officially approved. According to the school authorities, the headmaster possesses the authority to grant the school a local holiday and compensate by working on another day. Schools Closed In India On Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha While this school in Kerala got into trouble for declaring a holiday without approval, educational institutions in several states were closed on January 22, on the orders of their respective state government’s orders. Educational institutions in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Goa, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh were closed for Pran Pratishtha; a half-day holiday for schools and colleges was declared in states like Tripura, Assam and Jammu and Kashmir. (Inputs from PTI)

