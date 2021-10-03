Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty on Sunday said that the government is working on releasing a guideline regarding school reopening on October 5. The minister also added that the government is considering to accommodate students in nearby schools, in view of schools which lack infrastructure facilities to follow COVID19 guidelines.Also Read - Kerala Schools Reopening: Schools to Reopen For THESE Classes From November 1; Full Guidelines Here

On Saturday, the Kerala government decided to reopen schools for classes 1 to 7, class 10, and class 12 from November 1. In an order on Saturday, the state’s Disaster Management Department instructed schools to engage teachers and staff who have been fully vaccinated as well as take guidelines laid down by the General Education Department for opening schools. Also Read - Kerala Man Hides Gold Paste Worth Rs 42 Lakh Inside His Rectum, Arrested at Imphal Airport

Also, according to the revised COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, regular classes in colleges/training institutes for fully vaccinated students from October 18 shall be allowed and only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed. Also Read - Muslim Woman Presents Her Lord Krishna Painting to Kerala Temple Deity, Calls It 'Dream Come True'

Reopening of schools, colleges: Revised Covid guidelines issued by Kerala govt:

Regular classes in colleges and training institutions for all batches of students, who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, can be started from 18th October, 2021 engaging the teachers/trainers other staff who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The requirement of producing COVID-19 negative certificate for entry to institutions in the state, wherever insisted, shall be done away with and only proof of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine may be insisted for any such purpose.

Schools are allowed to function for classes from 1st to 7th, 10th and 12th from 1st November, 2021 onwards engaging teachers/staff/employees who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and strictly following other guidelines issued by the General Education Department.

Pre-metric hostels and model residential schools can also start functioning from 1st November 2021 onwards in bio-bubble model engaging staff who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine guidelines for opening other schools as issued by the General Education department shall also be followed scrupulously.

(With inputs from agencies)