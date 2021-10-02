Kochi: The Kerala government on Saturday announced reopening of schools for classes 1-7, class 10, and class 12 from November 1 while engaging fully vaccinated staff against COVID-19, reported news agency ANI.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Kerala to Reopen Schools From November 1. Details Here

Also, according to the revised COVID-19 guidelines issued by the government, regular classes in colleges/training institutes for fully vaccinated students from October 18 shall be allowed and only fully vaccinated staff will be allowed. Also Read - Kerala Schools to Reopen in Phased Manner Once it Gets Nod From Centre: Education Minister

Reopening of schools, colleges: Revised Covid guidelines issued by Kerala govt:

Regular classes in colleges and training institutions for all batches of students, who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, can be started from 18th October, 2021 engaging the teachers/trainers other staff who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine.

The requirement of producing COVID-19 negative certificate for entry to institutions in the state, wherever insisted, shall be done away with and only proof of two doses of COVID-19 vaccine may be insisted for any such purpose.

Schools are allowed to function for classes from 1st to 7th, 10th and 12th from 1st November, 2021 onwards engaging teachers/staff/employees who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine and strictly following other guidelines issued by the General Education Department.

Pre-metric hostels and model residential schools can also start functioning from 1st November-2021 onwards in bio-bubble model engaging staff who have taken two doses of COVID-19 vaccine Guidelines for opening other schools as issued by the General Education department shall also be followed scrupulously.

(With inputs from agencies) Also Read - Kerala Schools Re-Opening: Somewhat Impossible to Re-Open Schools This Year, Says Kerala