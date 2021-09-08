Thiruvananthapuram: A day after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to lift the night curfew and Sunday lockdown from the state, even as Kerala continues to contribute majorly to India’s Covid numbers, State’s Education Minister R Bindu on Wednesday said that the government is planning to open higher education institutions from October 4 for final year students, in line with COVID guidelines.Also Read - Kerala Lockdown Update: Sabarimala Temple Opens Virtual Booking from THIS Date; COVID Guidelines in Place

"We are planning to open higher education institutions from October 4 for final year students, in line with COVID guidelines. Academic sessions will be arranged on a shift basis, students to show up in half-strength on alternative days," Bindu said.

On Tuesday, after a review meeting to assess the prevailing Covid-19 situation in the state, Vijayan decided to lift the night curfew and Sunday lockdown from the state. Vijayan also told a press conference the government's decision to reopen higher educational institutions from October 4, adding that the decision regarding the reopening of schools will be taken later.

“In higher educational institutions, classes for final year, undergraduate & postgraduate students will begin from October 4. Details regarding the reopening of educational institutions are being worked out. Decision on the reopening of schools will be taken later,” Pinarayi said.

Kerala Covid Update:

After recording 30,000 or more daily cases for several days, Kerala is seeing a gradual decrease in the fresh number of cases since last week and on Tuesday it reported 25,772 new COVID-19 infections pushing the caseload to 42,53,298.

On September 3, the state had reported 29,322 cases after reporting over 30,000 cases for several days and since then the numbers have gradually declined.

With 189 deaths today, the total fatalities till date have reached 21,820, a state government release said. The test positivity rate (TPR) has also declined after it reached nearly 20 per cent several days ago.

On Tuesday, the TPR was found to be 15.87 per cent after testing 1,62,428 samples in the last 24 hours, according to the release. With this, 3,26,70,564 samples have been tested till now. The bulletin also said that since Monday, 27,320 people have recovered from the infection taking the total recoveries to 39,93,877 and the number of active cases to 2,37,045.

Among the 14 districts of the state, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 3,194 cases followed by Malappuram (2,952), Kozhikode (2,669), Thrissur (2,557), Kollam (2,548), Palakkad (2,332), Kottayam (1,814), Thiruvananthapuram (1,686), Kannur (1,649), Alappuzha (1,435), Pathanamthitta (1,016) and Idukki (925).