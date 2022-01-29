Kerala SET Result 2022: The LBS Centre for Science & Technology on Saturday released the Kerala SET Result 2022 on its official website. The Kerala State Eligibility Test 2022 (Kerala SET 2022) for January Session was conducted on Sunday, January 9, 2022. Those who have appeared for the Kerala SET 2022 exam can download the Results from the official website lbsedp.lbscentre.in.Also Read - SAIL Recruitment 2022: Walk In Interview For 14 Posts to Begin on Feb 7; Check Eligibility and Vacancy Details

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check and download the results. Follow the steps given below. Also Read - NEET UG Counselling 2021: MCC Issues Revised Schedule on mcc.nic.in; Check New Dates Here

Kerala SET Result 2022: Steps to Download Also Read - AYUSH NEET UG Counselling 2021: Registration Process Begins at aaccc.gov.in | Here's How to Apply

Visit the official website of LBS Centre for Science & Technology — lbsedp.lbscentre.in. Click on the link that reads, ‘Result Published’ available on the homepage. A new window will open. Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘Submit’ option. Save, Download Kerala SET Results. Take a printout of the Kerala SET Results for future reference.

Alternatively, candidates can download the Kerala SET Result 2022 from the direct link given below.