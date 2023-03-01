Home

Kerala SET Result 2023 Out on lbscentre.kerala.gov.in, Direct Link, Steps to Check Scores here

Kerala SET Result 2023: The LBS Centre for Science & Technology has declared the result for the Kerala State Eligibility Test(Kerala SET) examination today, March 01, 2023. Those who have appeared for the Kerala SET 2023 examination can check and download the result by visiting the official website at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in. For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can check and download the results. Follow the steps given below.

Download Kerala SET Result 2023 Direct Link

How to Download Kerala SET Result 2023?

Visit the official website of the LBS Centre for Science & Technology — at lbscentre.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, ‘ SET-January 2023 – Answer Keys Published ’ available on the homepage.

’ available on the homepage. A new window will open. Now click on the Jan 2023 Result link.

Enter your Roll Number. Click on the ‘Submit’ option.

Save, and Download Kerala SET Results.

Take a printout of the Kerala SET Results for future reference.



The LBS Centre for Science & Technology conducted the Kerala SET examination on January 22, 2023. Meanwhile, the answer key for the same was published on January 23. The examination was held for two papers. Paper I is common for all candidates. It consists of two parts, Part (A) General Knowledge and Part (B) Aptitude in Teaching. Paper II will be a test based on the subject of specialisation of the candidate at the Post Graduate (PG) Level. In order to ensure the standards of teaching in Higher Secondary Course, the Government have decided to conduct the State Eligibility Test for the candidates to be selected as Higher Secondary School Teachers and Non-Vocational Teachers in VHSE.

