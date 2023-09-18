Home

Kerala SSC, HSC Board Exams 2024: Class 10th, 12th Datesheet Out: Report

Kerala SSC, HSC Timetable 2024: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala will conduct the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th examination and Higher Secondary Examination(HSC) or Class 12th examination. As per a Careers360 report, the Kerala SSC examination will be held from March 3, 2024. Meanwhile, the Kerala One Plus board examination 2024 is scheduled to be conducted from March 1, 2024, the report further reads.

Going by the schedule, the Kerala SSLC exam 2024 will be conducted from 9:30 AM to 11:15 AM and 9:30 AM to 12:15 PM for different subjects. The Kerala HSE practical exam evaluation will begin from January 22, 2024.

