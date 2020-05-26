New Delhi: For the first time amid the ongoing lockdown, a state board examination is being held in the country under unprecedented checks and restrictions. Lakhs of students are appearing for the remaining SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations being conducted by the Kerala Board from today. The exams will continue till May 30. Also Read - Delhi Metro: Operations from May 27? All Employees Asked to Report to Work Today

Several arrangements have been made to ensure that there is social distancing and no interaction among the students.

1. Students coming from containment zones or those with family members under home quarantine are getting separate seating arrangements.

2. Students coming to Kerala from other states have been in quarantine and special arrangements were made so they can sit for board exams.

3. Every teacher has to wear both face masks and gloves while every student was given face masks to wear.

4. After the exam, the answer sheets for Kerala SSC and SSLC board exams would be kept in the exam centres for seven days and the fire force will disinfect the schools.

5. Students have been asked not to share water, pen or anything with any other student during the examination.

6. The Kerala government purchased over 5,000 IR thermometers for thermal screening. Students were screened before they were allowed inside the examination hall.

7. Separate seating arrangements have been made for those who might show a few symptoms like higher than normal temperature.