Kerala SSCL Exam 2021: Ahead of the Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSCL) exam this year, here comes a piece of good news for the students. Students have been given an option to change their allotted exam centre by the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan. As per updates from the state SSLC, the candidates can change the centre online by visiting the Kerala SSCL official website–sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. The last date to change Kerala SSCL Exam 2021 centre is tomorrow, March 12, 2021. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Results 2018 Declared! Kerala Board Class 10 Result Out at kbpe.org

Kerala SSCL Exam 2021: Important dates Also Read - Kerala SSLC Results 2018: Kerala Board Class 10 Exam Result likely to be Declared Today at keralaresults.nic, kbpe.org

The Kerala SSLC exam will be held from March 17 to March 30, 2021.

The exams will be conducted in strict compliance with the Covid-19 guidelines.

Issuing the notification, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhawan said the option to change the centre will allow students to give exams as per their preference.

With this option, students from Lakshadweep and Gulf countries who are stranded in other districts can apply for a centre convenient for them on the official website.

The State SSCL said that the examination centre within the same district cannot be changed. However, the new list of examination centres will be released on March 15, 2021.