Kerala: The Kerala Board students who are preparing for Kerala Board Class SSC Examinations, we have some important news for you. The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will release Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2021 on March 10, 2021. Soon after the formal declaration of the results, the same will be available on the official website of the board i.e. keralapareekshabhavan.in. The Kerala SSLC Admit Card will contain all the important information like name, roll number, registration name etc.

The candidates must note that the last date to collect the timetable is March 16. The Kerala SSLC exams 2021 would begin on March 17, 2021, and would end on March 30, 2021. The examination would be conducted in two shifts- the first shift would be conducted from 1.40 pm to 3.30 pm and the second shift from 2.40 pm to 4.30 pm.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the steps through which the candidates can download the admit card:

Visit the official website keralapareekshabhavan.in

Click on Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2021 link available on the home page.

Enter the login credentials in the boxes.

Click on submit and the hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Check the hall ticket and download it.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Kerala state board has revised the Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2021 schedule. As per the revised schedule, the Physics exam that was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 22 will now be conducted on March 24, social science exam would be held on March 22, 2021.

Malayalam second paper exam originally scheduled for March 24 would now be held on March 23, 2021. Apart from these papers, there are no changes in the exam schedule.