Kerala SSLC and Plus Two Exam 2020: The remaining SSLC, higher secondary and vocational higher secondary examinations will be held from May 26-30, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vaijayan has confirmed.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Chief Minister had clarified that the dates would remain unchanged and the exams would be conducted as per the schedule.

“There were some issues in conducting exams as there was a delay in getting the Central government’s approval. Now we have got it,” Vijayan had said.

Kerala: Schools are being sanitized in Wayanad ahead of class 10th and 12th examinations that will commence from 26th May. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/Wch43gByEB — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2020

“We will arrange all precautions and transport facilities for students to attend the exams. All students will get the opportunity to write exams. Neither students nor parents need to worry. Students will be allowed to enter exam halls after using sanitisers and wearing masks. Seating arrangements will be done keeping social distancing,” he added.

As of now, schools are being sanitized in Wayanad ahead of the examinations.