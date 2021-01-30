Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2021: Kerala state government has revised the Kerala SSLC Board Exam 2021 that was scheduled to begin on March 17, 2021. According to the revised date sheet, the Physics exam that was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 22 will now be conducted on March 24, social science exam would be held on March 22, 2021. Malayalam second paper exam originally scheduled for March 24 would now be held on Match 23, 2021. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Time Table 2021 Released At keralapareekshabhavan.in, Download Date Sheet Now

The candidates must note that the SSLC examination would end now end on March 30, 2021, in the state.

For the convenience of the students, we have mentioned the revised Kerala SSLC time table below:

March 17, 2021: First Language Part 1

March 18, 2021: Second Language English

March 19, 2021: Third Language Hindi/General Knowledge

March 22, 2021: Social Science

March 23, 2021: First Language Part 2

March 25: Physics

March 26: Biology

March 29: Mathematics

March 30: Chemistry

Important Details:

The examination would be conducted in two shifts- the first shift would be conducted from 1.40 pm to 3.30 pm and the second shift from 2.40 pm to 4.30 pm.

The Plus 2 exams would also be conducted from March 17 to March 30, 2021.

The exam dates were decided in the high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan in December.

The examination would be conducted in strict compliance with COVID19 norms.