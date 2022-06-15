Kerala SSLC Result 2022 LIVE: Kerala Board of Public Examinations is all set to declare the Kerala SSLC Class 10th Result 2022 on June 15, 2022, at 3 pm. This year, around 4.26 lakh students are awaiting Kerala Class 10 results, and once announced, students will be able to check their results on official sites of Kerala education board —pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. Students can check Kerala SSLC results on these websites by logging in with board exam roll number and date of birth.Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2022 Likely to be Announced on June 15; Check Official Websites, Steps to Download Marksheet

The Kerala Board Class 10 exams were conducted from March 31 to April 29, 2022, in offline mode. Of the total number of students, 1.91 lakh students had appeared for the exam in Malayalam medium, while 2.31 lakh students had appeared in English Medium. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2022 To Be Declared On June 10. Here's How To Check Toppers List, Pass Percentage, More

Follow LIVE updates on Kerala Class 10 SSLC Result 2022