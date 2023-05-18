Home

Education

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Date Revised; To Be Declared Tomorrow at 3 PM

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Date Revised; To Be Declared Tomorrow at 3 PM

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date And Time: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th examination tomorrow, May 19, 2023.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Date Revised; To Be Declared Tomorrow at 3 PM.

Kerala SSLC Result 2023 Date And Time: The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan is all set to declare the result for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) or Class 10th examination tomorrow, May 19, 2023. According to the reports, Kerala SSLC Results will be announced at 3:00 PM. As soon as the results are announced, students can view and download the Kerala board SSLC results at keralapareekshabhavan.in and sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023 Date Revised

Earlier the Kerala SSLC Results 2023 were scheduled to be announced on May 20, however with the new development, the Kerala Board Class 10th results will be announced on Friday, May 19. Along with the result, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will publish the pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise results. All those students who have appeared for the examination can also check their results through SMS and the Saphalam application. The results will be announced by General Education Minister V Sivankutty at 3:00 PM in Thiruvananthapuram.

You may like to read

Login Details to Access Kerala SSLC Class 10 Result 2023

To access the Kerala Class 10th Result or Kerala SSLC Marksheet, a student needs to enter his/her roll number or the unique ID as given on the hall ticket.

When Was Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exam Held?

The Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan conducted the Kerala SSLC examination between March 9 to March 29. This time, nearly 4,19,554 students had registered for the SSLC exam.

Kerala SSLC Class 10 Exam Passing Marks

In order to pass the examination, a student needs to score a minimum of 35 per cent in all subjects. Students who are unable to clear the examination will be required to appear for the supplementary exams. The Board will release the supplementary exam details anytime soon.

5 Step-by-Step Guide to check Kerala SSLC Result 2023?

In order to check the Kerala SSLC result 2023, you must follow these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) or – https://keralaresults.nic.in/

Visit the official website of the Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) or – https://keralaresults.nic.in/ Step 2 : Look for the “SSLC Results” or “10th Results” section on the homepage. Click on the link provided to access the SSLC result.

: Look for the “SSLC Results” or “10th Results” section on the homepage. Click on the link provided to access the SSLC result. Step 3: Enter your roll number and other required details. Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button.

Enter your roll number and other required details. Click on the “Submit” or “Get Result” button. Step 4: The Kerala SSLC result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

The Kerala SSLC result for 2023 will be displayed on the screen. Step 5: Take a printout or screenshot of the result for future reference.

Earlier in 2022, as many as 4,23,303 students passed the examination. The pass percentage was recorded at 99.26 per cent.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Exams & Results News on India.com.