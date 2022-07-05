Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022: Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan has declared the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022. Eligible candidates can download the results through the official website at pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in or results.kite.kerala.gov.in. To access the Kerala SSLC 10th Revaluation Result 2022, a candidate needs to enter the registration number and date of birth. Below are the steps, and a direct link to download the scorecard.Also Read - BITSAT 2022 Session 2 Registration Begins at bitsadmission.com; Check Application Fee, Steps to Apply Here

Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022: How to Download?

Go to the official website — keralapareekshabhavan.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in.

keralapareekshabhavan.in and results.kite.kerala.gov.in. On the homepage, click on the “the Result” section.

Now click on the link that reads, “Revaluation of SSLC”.

You will be redirected to a new webpage.

Enter the login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

Now click on the ‘View Result’ option.

Your Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen.

will be displayed on the screen. Download the Kerala SSLC scorecard and take a printout of it for further reference.

This year, the Kerala SSLC board examinations were conducted between March 31 and April 29, 2022. Over 4.26 lakh students have appeared for Class 10 board exams. For more details, candidates can check the official website of Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.