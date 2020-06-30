Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020: The Kerala Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) on Tuesday afternoon declared the Kerala SSLC Class 10 Board Exam Result 2020 and students who appeared for the exam can check their results on the websites – keralaresults.nic.in and keralapareekshabhavan.in. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Scores Declared on Official Webiste at keralaresults.nic.in | How to Check

Kerala’s Pathanamthitta district performed the best while Wayanad district has bagged the lowest position. Also Read - Kerala SSLC Result 2020: Scores to be Declared Tomorrow at 11 AM; Check Passing Marks, Other Details Here

Nearly 4.20 lakh students appeared for the Kerala SSLC exam this year and the average pass percentage stood at 98.82%, as compared to last year’s 98.11%. A minimum of 35 per cent marks is required to qualify the Kerala SSLC exam 2020. Also Read - Kerala DHSE Result 2019 to Release at 11 AM on Wednesday at keralaresults.nic.in

This year, students will get a digital certificate with QR codes ingrained for scanning, the education minister announced, in view of coronavirus pandemic. The Kerala SSLC 12th Result 2020 is likely to be declared in the first week of July.

Notably, the pending Kerala SSLC 10th and 12th exams this year were held from May 26 to May 30 due to the coronavirus-infused lockdown.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy at the time of checking their results. The website may crash due to heavy internet traffic, however, students and teachers must not panic. The results can be check again later in the day.

Here’s how to check the Kerala SSLC 10th Result 2020:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala Board – keralaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads ‘Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC)/THSLC Examination Results 2020’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: The Kerala SSLC results will be displayed on your screen

Step 5: Check it thoroughly and take print out for future reference.

Alternatively, if the site is unresponsive, students can check results on these third-party websites:

> examresults.net

> indiaresults,com

> prd.kerala.gov.in

> sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

> results.kite.kerala.gov.in

> results.kerala.nic.in

Students can also check the Class 10 results on their mobile phones via SMS by sending this text – KERALA10<REGISTRATION NUMBER> – to 56263.